Kentucky sets school record with 26-0 start

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Kentucky was so eager to chase history this week that it left two days early for its date with rival Tennessee.

After heading out Sunday for a Tuesday night game, exiting ahead of a snowstorm that dumped a foot of snow on Lexington, Kentucky was successful in its bid to break the school record for the best start to a season. The top-ranked Wildcats improved to 26-0 with a 66-48 Southeastern Conference win over the Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena.

“We gotta come in like they’re trying to kill us,” Kentucky junior forward Willie Cauley-Stein said. “The whole country wants us to lose.”

Leading just 48-44 with 9:09 left, Kentucky (26-0, 13-0 SEC) amped up its defensive pressure and outscored Tennessee 18-4 the rest of the way. The Volunteers (14-11, 6-7) made only two of 11 shots down the stretch while committing three turnovers.

After shooting 52 percent in the first half, Tennessee hit just 25 percent in the second half (8 of 32).

The key moment was a four-point play with 6:54 remaining that put Kentucky up 56-44. Freshman guard Tyler Ulis hit one free and missed the second, but freshman Karl-Anthony Towns rebounded, scored and was fouled. The made free throw gave the Wildcats four points with no time leaving the clock.

The put-back was Towns’ first field-goal attempt of the game.

Kentucky’s biggest lead was 18 points -- the final 66-48 tally.

“We were the aggressor in the second half,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “But we’re still not where we need to be. We’re growing.”

Freshman guard Devin Booker led Kentucky with 18 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Andrew Harrison added 14 points, and freshman forward Trey Lyles scored 10.

Junior guard Kevin Punter led Tennessee with 14 points. He hit all seven of his 2-point attempts but missed all five 3-point tries. Volunteers senior guard Josh Richardson added 10 points.

“Think about this. We had 19 offensive rebounds against that team,” Tennessee coach Donnie Tyndall said. “That tells me we were playing really, really hard.”

Kentucky’s play in the opening minutes was lethargic at best.

Towns, the reigning national freshman of the week, had two fouls within the first minute. Overall, Kentucky did not score until 3:15 passed, and at one point, the Wildcats were 3 for 9 from the floor, including 1 for 7 from 3-point range.

Ulis helped shake Kentucky awake by hitting three field goals to put the Wildcats up 18-13. However, Tennessee rallied by hitting seven straight shots to lead 23-21.

The game went back and forth with five ties and three lead changes before Kentucky went up 35-31 at halftime. Booker came off the bench to lead Kentucky with 11 first-half points.

Tennessee got eight first-half points from Punter.

NOTES: Tuesday’s game was just the second meeting between Kentucky coach John Calipari and Tennessee coach Donnie Tyndall. The first was Nov. 13, 2009, in a 75-59 Kentucky win over Morehead State, Calipari’s first game as new Wildcats coach. ... Kentucky entered the night with a .499 winning percentage in Knoxville. ... A professed “shoe fanatic,” Tyndall owns more than 500 pairs of sneakers.