Preview: Kentucky at UCLA

No. 1 Kentucky is loaded with former McDonald’s All-Americans, current stars and future first-round draft picks, but Tyler Ulis is clearly the team’s most indispensible player. Three days after struggling without their sophomore point guard, the Wildcats expect to have him back on the court Thursday for a road matchup against UCLA.

Ulis averages 13.2 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals but missed Monday’s game against Illinois State with an elbow injury. Even though the team has capable guards - most of whom are freshmen - the Wildcats struggled without Ulis in a 75-63 victory against the Redbirds. “It was a big difference,” one of those freshmen guards, Isaiah Briscoe, told reporters. “We missed him out there. He’s our leader and floor general.” UCLA endured a rough November, although a 32-point win over Cal State Northridge ended the Bruins’ Thanksgiving weekend on a positive note.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (7-0): Briscoe, Murray and fellow freshman Charles Matthews handled point guard duties without Ulis on Monday and combined for 12 turnovers and six assists. The Wildcats were tied with the Redbirds at the half but rallied behind big games from Briscoe (18 points, seven rebounds) and Marcus Lee (13 points, 12 boards). Murray, Ulis and Briscoe are three of the four double-digit scorers for Kentucky this season, a group that includes freshman big man Skal Labissiere (12.9 points), who followed up one of the best performances of his young career - 17 points versus USF - with a two-point effort against Illinois State.

ABOUT UCLA (4-3): In a bizarre dichotomy, every player on UCLA’s roster is either shooting above 55 percent or below 44 percent with big men Tony Parker (55.6 percent) and Thomas Welsh (61.9 percent) as the only players falling above that range. Parker has five double-doubles in seven games but is shooting 48.7 percent from the foul line - well below the combined average of his teammates (77.5). Bryce Alford leads the team in scoring (15.3) and assists (5.6), although his field-goal percentage (39.1) hasn’t improved from last year and his 3-point percentage (28.1) is way down from a season ago.

TIP-INS

1. Parker is averaging 14.1 points and 12.1 rebounds and if the UNLV game last month is eliminated, those averages become 16.2 points and 13.7 boards.

2. Kentucky has won 38 straight regular-season games.

3. The Wildcats improved to 7-4 against the Bruins with a resounding 83-44 victory in Chicago last season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 69, Kentucky 68