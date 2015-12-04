UCLA 87, No. 1 Kentucky 77

Sophomore center Thomas Welsh posted his second double-double of the season, helping UCLA take down top-ranked Kentucky 87-77 in a stunning upset Thursday night at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, Calif.

Welsh had 21 points and 11 rebounds for UCLA (5-3), which knocked off a No. 1 team for the first time since 2003. All five starters scored in double figures for the Bruins, who shot 52.8 percent from the field.

Freshman guard Isaiah Briscoe scored 20 points to lead Kentucky (7-1), which was held to 37.9 percent shooting after winning its first seven games by double-digit margins. Freshman guard Jamal Murray had 17 points and five rebounds but guard Tyler Ulis was held to nine points on 2-of-12 shooting.

UCLA took a 9-2 lead on a 3-pointer by junior guard Bryce Alford and went up 17-12 when Alford hit another 3-pointer with 12:25 to play in the opening period. Kentucky got within one with 8:04 remaining, but the Bruins responded with a 10-0 run and carried a 37-29 lead into the locker room at the break.

The Bruins went up by 15 on a jumper by senior forward Tony Parker with 13:12 to play. The Wildcats cut the deficit to single digits with 1:13remaining, but by then it was too late.