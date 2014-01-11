Preview: Kentucky at Vanderbilt

No. 16 Kentucky won its SEC opener by 22 points and hopes to carry over the performance to the road when it visits Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Wildcats played a strong second half in Wednesday’s victory over Mississippi State after a rusty opening half likely due to playing for the first time since Dec. 28. The Commodores will be without leading scorer Eric McClellan after he was suspended for the remainder of the season on Wednesday for violating the university’s academic policy.

Not having McClellan, a guard averaging 14.3 points per game, certainly derails the Commodores’ chances against Kentucky. The Wildcats feature a trio of stellar freshman guards in James Young (14.6 average) Aaron Harrison (14 per game) and Andrew Harrison (10.9) and Vanderbilt doesn’t have the depth to deal with the trio now that it is down to seven scholarship players. “Stop. I had seven last year, don’t want to hear it,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Could care less. You know everybody felt sorry for us when we had seven.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT KENTUCKY (11-3, 1-0 SEC): Young tied career highs with 26 points and 10 rebounds and also had a career-best five assists while starring against the Bulldogs. He now ranks second on the team in scoring behind forward Julius Randle (17.4 points, 10.9 rebounds) and has put together back-to-back double-doubles while aggressively looking for his shot. “James is a scorer,” assistant coach John Robic said after Wednesday’s victory. “I mean, if he has it going, he has it going, and he has that green light to shoot the ball.”

ABOUT VANDERBILT (8-5, 0-1 SEC): McClellan missed Tuesday’s 68-63 road loss to Alabama and the school announced his departure the following day. The Commodores will further rely on senior forward Rod Odom, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds against Alabama to raise his season averages to 13.8 points and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds. Center Damian Jones (10.7) and guard Kyle Fuller (10) also average in double digits for Vanderbilt, which averages 70.2 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky won both regular-season meetings last season before Vanderbilt ousted the Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the SEC conference tournament.

2. Wildcats C Willie Cauley-Stein ranks second on the team in rebounding (7.9) and leads the SEC with 55 blocked shots.

3. The Commodores are limiting opponents to 27.9 percent shooting from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 72, Vanderbilt 60