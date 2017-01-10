Preview: Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Elite teams such as Kentucky always seem to take their opponent's best shot - and the No. 6 Wildcats expect nothing different when they visit Vanderbilt on Tuesday in an SEC game. Kentucky is also more prepared if another physical battle ensues after Arkansas resorted to tactics such as Jaylen Barford bowling over and stomping on Wildcats sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe during Kentucky's 97-71 victory Saturday, prompting freshman guard De'Aaron Fox to confront Barford face-to-face.

"Let me say this: My team won’t be bullied. This isn’t that kind of team,” Wildcats coach John Calipari told reporters. “It gets you more focused, sharper and more disciplined. That’s what good teams are. You’re not going to bully us into a loss. That’s not who these kids (are). They’ll fight back.” The Commodores, who seek their 700th SEC victory Tuesday, are coming off a 59-56 loss in Alabama on Saturday after winning their first two SEC games - 80-61 over Auburn and 96-89 at LSU. Vanderbilt must quickly improve at least on the defensive glass as it allowed the Crimson Tide to grab 20 offensive boards while outrebounding the Commodores 50-35 overall, which doesn't bode well as Kentucky leads the SEC in offensive and total boards. The Wildcats lead the series 141-47 after last season's 74-62 loss in Nashville when Vanderbilt's Matthew Fisher-Davis recorded 20 points and Kentucky didn't score in the final three minutes, 47 seconds.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KENTUCKY (13-2, 3-0 SEC): Freshman guard Malik Monk, who scored 12 against Arkansas after averaging 30.8 points in his previous four games, leads the SEC in scoring at 21.9, which would be the highest average by a Calipari-coached player for an entire season. Fox (16.3 points, 5.1 rebounds) leads the SEC and was eighth in the nation through Sunday's games with 6.7 assists after recording 27 points, six assists and six rebounds Saturday. Freshman forward Bam Adebayo (13.1 points and team highs of 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks) counts 46 dunks among his 72 field goals, but shoots 33 percent on the other 78 attempts.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (8-7, 2-1): Fisher-Davis, a junior guard who scores a team-high 16.9 points per game, had only seven Saturday after averaging 27 in his previous three contests. Luke Kornet, a 7-1 senior forward, averages 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds after recording two straight double-doubles while blocking four shots in each game, and grabbing a season-high 13 boards against Alabama. Junior forward Jeff Roberson (9.7 points, club-best 7.2 rebounds) is coming off his worst game of the season with four points and one rebound against Alabama partly because of foul trouble while junior guard Riley LaChance (9.6 points, team-most 4.2 assists) leads the SEC in 3-point percentage at 58.2.

TIP-INS

1. Kentucky won each of its first three SEC games by at least 23 points for the first time since the 1953-54 season.

2. Monk and Fisher-Davis are first and second in the SEC in 3-point field goals made with 49 and 45, and two of the conference's 16 qualified players shooting better than 40 percent from beyond the arc.

3. The Commodores won two of the last three meetings in Nashville and split the last eight encounters at Memorial Gymnasium.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 93, Vanderbilt 70