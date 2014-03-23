Preview: Kentucky vs. Wichita State

Top-seeded Wichita State puts its undefeated record on the line when it meets arguably its toughest opponent of the season - eighth-seeded Kentucky - on Sunday in the third round of the NCAA tournament in St. Louis. The Shockers defeated Cal Poly 64-37 on Friday while the Wildcats earned a hard-fought 56-49 decision over Kansas State. “It’s been a great season thus far, 35-0 is awesome,” Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall told reporters. “Our goal is to get out of the weekend.”

The game features two of the top forwards in the country in Kentucky freshman Julius Randle (15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds) - projected to be an NBA lottery pick this summer - and Shockers senior Cleanthony Early (16 points, 5.9 rebounds). Both players are off to great starts in the tournament as Randle recorded 19 points and 15 rebounds against Kansas State while Early registered 23 and seven versus Cal Poly. Wildcats freshman point guard Andrew Harrison is expected to play despite injuring his right elbow with 1:14 remaining against Kansas State, creating another marquee matchup with Wichita State sophomore Fred VanVleet.

TV: 2:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT KENTUCKY (25-10): Andrew Harrison (seven points, five rebounds, five assists against Wichita State) and twin brother Aaron are key cogs in an all-freshman starting lineup. “See, you guys are looking at his numbers offensively, but he is also guarding the best offensive players every game and still scoring,” coach John Calipari told reporters about Aaron Harrison, who registered 18 on Friday. Randle recorded 13 points and nine rebounds in the second half versus Kansas State and provides a challenge for Wichita State’s senior-laden frontcourt while 7-0 sophomore Willie Cauley-Stein (four blocks Friday) can be an intimidating force inside.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (35-0): When the NCAA tournament bracket was revealed, the Midwest stood out as the presumed toughest regional with the Shockers rated as the best team. Wichita State, which has won 10 straight games by double figures and its last 18 by at least seven points, defeated four teams during its non-conference schedule that reached the NCAA tournament by an average of 12.5 points, silencing the critics who say the Shockers “haven’t played anybody.” While Early can score from anywhere, Wichita State will need a big perimeter game out of sophomore guard Ron Baker (12.9 points, team-leading 64 3-pointers.)

TIP-INS

1. Calipari, who won the 2012 national title with Kentucky, praised Wichita State. “There haven’t been many teams come in undefeated like Wichita State - deserve their ranking, deserve their seeding,” Calipari told reporters. “They play really hard. They have really good players. You don’t go 35-0 without really good players.”

2. The Shockers, who reached the 2013 Final Four before losing to eventual national champion Louisville, have never played the Wildcats.

3. The winner plays Louisville in the Sweet 16 on Friday in Indianapolis.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 59, Kentucky 57