Preview: Lafayette at Kansas

Tenth-ranked Kansas continues to show that it knows how to close out a tight game in the final minutes. The Jayhawks have won seven straight games, including each of the last four contests by six points or less heading into Saturday’s home date with Lafayette. Kansas’ run of four straight tight victories has come against some quality opponents - Michigan State, Florida, Georgetown and, most recently, Utah.

“It’s great,” Jayhawks forward Perry Ellis said of the winning streak. “I mean, it’s definitely been tough and we have been fighting and working hard - that’s what we want to do. It’s just building our confidence more and more, so we just want to keep on doing that and getting better.” Ellis leads Kansas in scoring (14.3) and rebounding (seven) and overcame a 7-of-23 shooting performance in the previous two games by shooting 5-of-7 for 14 points against the Utes. Ellis hopes for more success against a Leopards team that has won four straight games but ranks 298th in the country defensively.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LAFAYETTE (7-2): The Leopards rank in the bottom third nationally in most defensive categories, but their offensive efficiency has resulted in 79 points per game - 25th nationally - and a 50.6 field-goal percentage that puts them 12th in the country. Senior forward Dan Trist does his damage inside and leads Lafayette in scoring (17-point average) and rebounding (six). Entering Thursday’s action, Joey Ptasinski is second in the nation in 3-point shooting (55.8 percent) among players who have attempted at least 50 3s.

ABOUT KANSAS (8-1): Kansas is far from a fluid offensive team - it shot just 41.9 percent against Utah and sits at 41.4 percent on the season - but coach Bill Self knows that he can count on Ellis if the Jayhawks need a late bucket. “I’d turn to Perry,” Self told ESPN’s Andy Katz this week. “I’d put the ball in Perry’s hands in some way, shape or form and say, ‘Hey, go do it.'” One player that Self has not been able to count on lately is sophomore forward Laden Lucas, who has scored a total of four points in the last three games despite starting each contest.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has not given up more than 72 points in game this season, while Lafayette has surpassed that number in all seven of its victories.

2. Highly touted freshman F Cliff Alexander has one assist in 171 minutes, while Lucas has 12 turnovers and no assists this season.

3. Kansas G Wayne Selden Jr. has made exactly two 3-pointers in five of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Kansas 80, Lafayette 71