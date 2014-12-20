(Updated: Minor editing throughout)

No. 10 Kansas 96, Lafayette 69: Kelly Oubre Jr. had career highs of 23 points and 10 rebounds as the host Jayhawks pulled away to extend their winning streak to eight games.

Frank Mason III finished with 14 points and a career-high nine assists for Kansas (9-1), which had won its last four by six points or fewer. Wayne Selden Jr. tallied 12 points and three others hit double figures as the Jayhawks went 12-for-23 from 3-point range and turned the ball over a season-low five times.

Seth Hinrichs led Lafayette (7-3) with 15 points while Dan Trist added 12. Joey Ptasinski chipped in 11 points with three 3-pointers as the Leopards had their four-game winning streak come to an end.

Oubre and Cliff Alexander (10 points) had back-to-back dunks to cap an early 11-0 run and Alexander’s basket just past the midway point of the first half made it 26-11. Lafayette fought back to within nine points before Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk drilled consecutive 3-pointers to close out the stanza and put Kansas up 45-28 at halftime.

The Leopards kept it interesting with three straight Trist jumpers and a 3-pointer by Hinrichs that helped make it 54-46 with under 14 minutes left. Brannen Greene, who sat for the entire first half after starting the last game, hit a 3-pointer to spark a 13-6 run that put the Jayhawks ahead 67-52 with nine minutes left and the margin grew from there in a dominant stretch run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas’ leading scorer F Perry Ellis tied his season low with four points. ... Oubre entered 8-for-23 from the floor on the season before going 9-for-15 in this one. ... The Jayhawks had a 44-26 advantage on the glass.