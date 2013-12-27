Preview: Lafayette at Seton Hall

Seton Hall has been one of the most injury-plagued teams in the country this season, but the Pirates won’t get much sympathy from their next opponent. Lafayette heads into Friday’s contest at Seton Hall’s Walsh Gymnasium without leading scorer Seth Hinrichs, who will miss at least another week with a knee injury. Hinrichs was clearly missed when the Leopards had their four-game win streak snapped with a 65-62 loss to St. Francis Brooklyn on Dec. 19.

Pirates coach Ralph Willard was encouraged after co-captain Fuquan Edwin and forward Patrik Auda returned from injuries in a 92-70 victory over Eastern Washington on Sunday. “Just having Patrik in the game and seeing Fuquan in there, I think gave guys a little bit more sense that we don’t have to keep reinventing the wheel,” Willard said. ”It’s good that our injuries are going away with 2013.” Edwin, a second-team All-Big East preseason selection, needs 12 steals to match the school’s all-time record of 260.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT LAFAYETTE (4-6): In addition to Hinrichs, the Leopards could be without starting forward Alan Flannigan for the third straight game due to a knee injury. With Hinrichs and Flannigan out of the lineup against St. Francis Brooklyn, guard Bryce Scott – who entered the game averaging 14.4 points - made four 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 35 points. Lafayette began the season with a question mark at point guard, but freshman Nick Lindner has impressed with a team-high 42 assists and 11.1 points per game.

ABOUT SETON HALL (8-4): The Pirates aren’t entirely healthy, with leading scorer Sterling Gibbs listed as questionable with a knee injury and backup center Aaron Geramipoor (sprained ankle) not expected back for two weeks. The injuries have created more scoring opportunities for players such as freshman guard Jaren Sina and 6-9 center Eugene Teague, who combined for 29 points against Eastern Washington. Auda, who re-injured his surgically repaired right foot last month, played six minutes in the win and figures to be limited all season.

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall is playing on campus at Walsh Gymnasium for the first time since opening last season with a 75-36 victory over Kansas City.

2. The teams are meeting for the first time since 1987, with the all-time series tied at nine.

3. Scott ranks sixth in the nation in free-throw percentage at 94.1, missing 2-of-34 attempts.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 75, Lafayette 66