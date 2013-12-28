(Updated: CORRECTS Lafayette FG% in graph 5)

Seton Hall 90, Lafayette 58: Gene Teague scored a season-high 18 points and gathered 11 rebounds before suffering an apparent head injury as the Pirates routed the visiting Leopards.

Brandon Mobley scored 16 points and Sterling Gibbs added 14 for Seton Hall (9-4), which led 47-15 at the half after shooting 55.9 percent from the field and recorded its largest margin of victory this season. Brian Oliver overcame a poor shooting night (4-for-12) and finished with 11 points, including three 3-pointers.

Joey Ptasinski, Dan Trist and Michael Hoffman paced Lafayette (4-7) with nine points apiece. The Leopards lost their second straight without leading scorer Seth Hinrichs and starting forward Alan Flannigan, who were both out due to knee injuries.

Teague was 7-for-8 from the field before falling hard to the floor after attempting a dunk with 14:42 remaining and the Pirates leading by 30. The game was delayed for 14 minutes while the 6-9, 270-pound Teague was taken off the floor on a stretcher.

Seton Hall, which begins Big East play on Dec. 31 at Providence, won for the fifth time in its last six games after outscoring Lafayette 30-6 in the paint in the first half. The Leopards were held to six field goals in the opening stanza and shot 32.3 percent overall.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Initial reports indicated that Teague suffered a possible concussion. … Gibbs, Seton Hall’s leading scorer, returned after missing one game with a bruised right knee. … Lafayette G Bryce Scott, who scored a season-high 35 points in a 65-62 loss to St. Francis Brooklyn on Dec. 19, missed all seven of his shots from the field against the Pirates and finished with two points.