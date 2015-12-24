EditorsNote: fixes slug

USC 100, Lafayette 64

Sophomore guard Elijah Stewart tied his career high with 27 points and sophomore guard Jordan McLaughlin flirted with a triple-double, leading USC to a 100-64 victory over visiting Lafayette on Wednesday night at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Junior guard Katin Reinhardt had 26 points for USC (11-2), which has won six in a row. Freshman forward Chimezie Metu had 15 points and eight rebounds. McLaughlin had 14 points, 16 assists and eight rebounds, and junior forward Nikola Jovanovic added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Junior guard Nick Lindner scored 18 points to lead Lafayette (3-8).

USC raced out to a 17-6 lead over the first six minutes of the contest, but Lafayette mounted a 9-0 run to cut the deficit to four on a 3-pointer by freshman forward Paulius Zalys with 11:54 to play in the opening period. The Trojans were up by three with 8:15 to go when Reinhardt made a 3-pointer to spark an 11-4 run that gave them a double-digit lead.

USC led 45-37 at the break and started the second half with an 11-0 run to take a 56-37 lead with 16:45 to play. The Trojans later mounted a 12-0 run to take a 94-62 lead with 2:32 remaining.