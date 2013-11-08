Preview: Lafayette at Villanova

Picked to finish fourth in the Big East, Villanova looks to get its promising season off on the right foot Friday against visiting Lafayette. The Wildcats were one of the most inconsistent teams in the league in 2012-13, but they return plenty of experience – both inside and outside. The Leopards, meanwhile, bring back some key upperclassmen but also must figure out a way to overcome the loss of two key defenders.

The Wildcats defeated three top-five teams last season, including eventual champion Louisville, but ultimately lost four of their final six games, including a Round of 64 defeat to North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament. Fortunately for coach Jay Wright, Villanova returns its top three scorers, led by junior forward JayVaughn Pinkston and sophomore guard Ryan Arcidiacono. With Arcidiacono sitting out with sore ribs, the Wildcats committed 20 turnovers in a sloppy exhibition victory over West Chester last weekend.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2.

ABOUT LAFAYETTE (2012-13: 19-15, 10-4 Patriot): The Leopards return three starters but need to replace point guard Tony Johnson, whose 2012-13 campaign ranked third on the school’s single-season steals list, and center Levi Giese, the second-leading single-season shot blocker in Lafayette history. Junior swingman Seth Hinrichs was the Leopards’ leading scorer and rebounder, having averaged a team-high 14.5 points and 4.9 boards a year ago. Junior forward Dan Trist (12.4 ppg) could emerge as an all-Patriot League performer if he continues to improve his shooting and rebounding.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (2012-13: 20-14, 10-8 Big East): The Wildcats are still a fairly young team, with starting guard James Bell one of only three seniors on the roster. Bell is more of a shooter while Pinkston tends to do his work in the paint, as evidenced by his 241 free-throw attempts in 2012-13. Pinkston is a second-team All-Big East preseason selection, as is Arcidacono, who led Villanova with 71 3-pointers a season ago.

TIP-INS

1. Lafayette coach Fran O‘Hanlon was a star player at Villanova from 1967-70.

2. Villanova is 14-1 in its last 15 season openers, including 10 consecutive wins.

3. Lafayette ranked 326th in the nation in rebounding last season.

PREDICTION: Villanova 81, Lafayette 51