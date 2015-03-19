Preview: Lafayette vs. Villanova

It’s been 30 years since Villanova shocked Georgetown to win the NCAA championship and the Wildcats appear poised to make another run. Villanova, which has won 15 straight games, earned the top seed in the East Region and will face Lafayette in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in a battle of Pennsylvania schools in Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Wildcats set a school record for victories while winning the Big East regular-season and conference tournament titles.

Lafayette capped its stunning run to the Patriot League title with a 65-63 victory over American on March 11. The 16th-seeded Leopards finished in a tie for fourth in the regular season with a 9-9 league mark but rode the hot hand of sophomore guard Nick Lindner to the title. The Leopards last won a league tournament title in 2000 and are 0-4 in NCAA Tournament play.

ABOUT LAFAYETTE (20-12): Lindner enters the tournament averaging a robust 23.7 points over his past three games. The Leopards have won four straight and six of their past seven outings, but could struggle on the backboards against the bigger Wildcats. Lafayette is coached by Fran O‘Hanlon, who is the winningest and longest tenured coach in the history of the Patriot League and a Villanova grad.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (32-2): The Wildcats edged Providence in the Big East semifinals with the help of a controversial call, but they needed no aid in throttling Xavier in the final to win their second conference crown and the first for veteran coach Jay Wright. Josh Hart won the Big East’s sixth man award and enters the tournament on a roll after averaging 17.7 points in the tournament while shooting 72.4 percent from the floor in the past three games. The Wildcats have reached the Final Four four times and were ousted by eventual national champion UConn in their second game last year.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova averages 76.3 points - ranked 23rd in the nation - while Lafayette is ranked 34th at 74.2.

2. The Leopards were the lowest seed to win the Patriot League tournament title in its 25-year history.

3. Lafayette was hammered by West Virginia (83-56) and Kansas (96-69) during the regular season.

PREDICTION: Villanova 91, Lafayette 65.