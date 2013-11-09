Villanova 75, Lafayette 59: With an injured Ryan Arcidiacono rendered virtually useless, James Bell and JayVaughn Pinkston combined for 46 points to rescue the host Wildcats from a season-opening upset.

Arcidiacono, who sat out Villanova’s exhibition slate with sore ribs, did not score until there was 1:49 remaining and finished with only three points. Fortunately for the Wildcats (1-0), Bell scored 24 points and Pinkston added 22 to help offset the sophomore guard’s struggles, not to mention Villanova’s 5-for-30 3-point shooting.

Seth Hinrichs scored 15 points to pace the Leopards (0-1), who also received 13 points from Joey Ptasinski and 11 from Bryce Scott. Lafayette kept the game competitive by connecting on 11-of-24 shots from long range.

Villanova only led 29-27 at halftime and trailed for much of the second half before Bell’s 3-pointer gave Jay Wright’s squad the lead for good with 7:33 remaining. Pinkston and Darrun Hilliard (13 points) each made big shots down the stretch for the Wildcats.

Both teams shot under 40 percent for the game, as Villanova came in at 38.9 percent from the field while Lafayette wasn’t much better at 39.2 percent. Ultimately, the Leopards were doomed by 8-of-15 foul shooting and 16 turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats return four starters from the team that reached the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in nine seasons. ... Villanova held a 41-32 advantage on the boards, led by F Daniel Ochefu’s 11 rebounds. ... Bell, a guard who averaged 4.2 rebounds last season, had nine boards in this one.