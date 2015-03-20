EditorsNote: updates second graf with Villanova’s next opponent

Villanova makes quick work of Lafayette

PITTSBURGH -- The top-seeded team in the East Region, the Villanova Wildcats, wasted no time in showing the Lafayette Leopards and the rest of the country that it is taking this trip to the NCAA Tournament as seriously as possible.

The Wildcats jumped all over the Leopards from the outset, opening up a 23-point halftime lead and cruising to a 93-52 victory to advance to the round of 32. Villanova meets eighth-seeded North Carolina State on Saturday in an East Region third-round game.

Villanova used runs of 8-0 and 6-0 to open up an 11-point lead early against Lafayette, which struggled to knock down open shots. A 13-0 stretch by the Wildcats was the first big punch thrown, with back-to-back 3-pointers by sophomore forward Kris Jenkins helping Villanova open up a 31-13 lead on its overwhelmed opponent.

“They came into our house last year and gave us a great battle ... we knew if we didn’t come in and kind of play defense the way we were supposed to, it could be an easy, closer game,” Villanova senior guard Darrun Hilliard said. “It was great to come out and kind of jump on them from the start.”

While Lafayette, the nation’s second-best 3-point shooting team at 41.4 percent, was just 2 of 9 from beyond the arc in the first half, Villanova was 6 of 12, which helped them out to a 49-26 advantage at the break.

The lead quickly grew to 30 as the second half began, as the Wildcats took turns knocking down shots.

Villanova ended up shooting a season-best 63.2 percent (36 of 47) from the floor, with all eight members of its usual rotation finishing with at least seven points; the Wildcats’ top six players all finished in double figures, with nobody scoring more than the 16 of junior guard Dylan Ennis.

“I think we are offensively playing as well as we have all season,” Wright said. “It’s a good, good time to do it.”

In their final collegiate games, Lafayette was led by senior forwards Dan Trist (18 points) and Seth Hinrichs (13 points), the only two Leopards to score more than five points. The Patriot League champions shot 38.2 percent from the field (21 of 55) and 22.2 percent on 3-pointers (4 of 18).

“Obviously, we’d like to play a little bit better tonight, but it’s just been a fun atmosphere,” Hinrichs said. “Pittsburgh’s been a fun city. Just to win the Patriot League championship and be able to represent our school has been awesome.”

NOTES: Lafayette hadn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2000, making its second trip under 20th-year head coach Fran O‘Hanlon. Villanova has gone dancing in 10 of the last 11 seasons, missing out in 2013. ...This is just the second time that Villanova’s earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, both under Jay Wright. In 2006, they made it to the Elite 8 before losing to eventual national champion Florida. ... Villanova PG Ryan Arcidiacono and Lafayette PG Nick Lindner played on the PA Playaz AAU team together in seventh and eighth grades.