Preview: Lafayette at West Virginia

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins seeks a better start from his team when the Mountaineers host Lafayette on Sunday, after West Virginia missed 30 of its first 36 shots before rallying past Monmouth in Friday’s season opener. The Mountaineers shot just 16.7 percent in the first half and trailed by 14 in the early moments of the second half before securing a 64-54 victory. “We couldn’t make a shot,” Huggins told reporters after the game, and it will be an area of major focus for the Mountaineers starting Sunday.

Juwan Staten scored 20 points in the opener – 13 coming in the second half, when the Mountaineers shot 12-for-33 from the field. But the Mountaineers saw forwards Devin Williams and Jonathan Holton combine to make just four of their 23 field-goal attempts, and guard Daxter Miles Jr. hit just 1-of-7 shots. The Leopards opened their season with a much easier result Friday, building an early 23-5 advantage en route to a 77-50 triumph at Robert Morris.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT LAFAYETTE (1-0): The Leopards shot 51 percent from the field in the opener, getting 21 points from Dan Trist on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. Seth Hinrichs, who led the Leopards in scoring (16.4) and rebounding (six) last season, added 15 points, all in the first half. Lafayette returns all five starters and 12 players overall from last season’s 11-20 squad that tied for seventh in the Patriot League.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (1-0): Williams finished with his ninth career double-double (15 points, 15 rebounds) in the opener despite going 3-for-14 from the field and missing his first 11 attempts. Staten, the Big 12 preseason player of the year, hit 11-of-12 free throws Friday, including four in a row to push the Mountaineers ahead. West Virginia forced 24 turnovers against Monmouth and recorded 11 steals.

TIP-INS

1. Huggins is tied with former Temple coach John Chaney for 16th on the all-time Division I victory list at 741.

2. West Virginia F BillyDee Williams is out indefinitely after suffering a fractured orbital bone in Thursday’s practice.

3. Lafayette has won two of the previous three contests against West Virginia, but the two schools have not met since 1973.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 72, Lafayette 58