West Virginia 83, Lafayette 56
November 17, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

West Virginia 83, Lafayette 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

West Virginia 83, Lafayette 56: Jonathan Holton scored 18 points and recorded 15 rebounds, and the host Mountaineers closed the first half with an 11-2 run to down the Leopards.

Devin Williams also recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds for West Virginia (2-0), which committed just six turnovers after recording 14 miscues in Friday’s season-opening victory over Monmouth. Jaysean Paige, a junior-college transfer who scored 14 points in his Mountaineers debut Friday, finished 6-for-13 from the field and hit three 3-pointers en route to 16 points.

Dan Trist scored 12 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added six rebounds for Lafayette (1-1). The Leopards committed 20 turnovers and were outrebounded 50-31.

Michael Hoffman’s free throw with 3:09 left before halftime brought the Leopards within 28-22, but Daxter Miles Jr.’s 3-pointer 13 seconds later kicked off the Mountaineers’ decisive burst. Paige contributed a layup and free throw, and Juwan Staten’s jumper sent West Virginia into halftime ahead 39-24.

Trist’s layup cut the deficit to 41-31 3 ½ minutes into the second half, but Jevon Carter hit two 3-pointers in the next two minutes as the Mountaineers extended their advantage to 53-33 on Holton’s basket with 14:06 to play. Holton, who scored two points with seven rebounds in the season opener, pushed the advantage to 71-48 on a layup with just over five minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Paige’s 3-pointer and layup capped a game-opening 9-0 spurt for West Virginia. … Staten finished with 10 points and eight assists. … The Mountaineers shot 38.3 percent from the field but attempted 81 shots while limiting Lafayette to 46.

