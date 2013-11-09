Preview: Lamar at Butle

Lamar coach Pat Knight returns to his home state of Indiana when the Cardinals travel to Butler for their season opener Saturday. Knight, the son of legendary Indiana coach Bobby Knight, took Lamar to the NCAA Tournament in his first year at the helm in 2011-12, but the Cardinals fell to 3-28 last season. Lamar does not have a projected starter taller than 6-5, while Butler features 6-9 Kameron Woods and 6-8 Erik Fromm up front.

The Bulldogs return two starters in point guard Alex Barlow and forward Khyle Marshall, but much of the attention heading into the season has been on freshmen Elijah Brown and Nolan Berry. Brown, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown, scored a team-high 19 points in an exhibition game last week and the 6-4 guard came back with 18 three days later in the Bulldogs’ final tune up. Berry has shown remarkable skill for a 6-10 player, especially when passing and receiving the ball.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT LAMAR (2012-13: 3-28, 1-17 Southland Conference): One of the seven newcomers for the Cardinals is freshman guard Preston Mattingly, the 26-year-old son of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly. The former first-round draft pick of the Dodgers played six seasons in their minor-league organization before retiring in 2011. Mattingly is also returning to his home state, having grown up in Evansville, Indiana.

ABOUT BUTLER (2012-13: 27-9, 11-5 Atlantic 10 Conference): The fifth starter for the Bulldogs is expected to be forward Kellen Dunham, who was named to the Atlantic-10 All-Rookie team last season after averaging 9.5 points and making a team-high 57 3-pointers. Dunham, a 6-6 shooting guard, also gives Butler good length against Lamar. The Cardinals will have to get by without last season’s third-leading scorer, Roosevelt Jones, who will sit out the season after tearing ligaments in his left wrist over the summer.

.

TIP INS

1. Butler will compete in the reformed Big East Conference this season.

2. The Bulldogs have won 14 straight home openers.

3. The top returner for Lamar is Rhon Mitchell, second on the team in scoring last season at 10.3 per game.

PREDICTION: Butler 72, Lamar 52