Butler 89, Lamar 58
November 10, 2013 / 3:26 AM / 4 years ago

Butler 89, Lamar 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Butler 89, Lamar 58: Khyle Marshall had 19 points and 13 rebounds as the host Bulldogs made a winner of Brandon Miller in his head coaching debut.

Kellen Dunham struggled with his shooting early before finishing with 13 points for Butler. Kameron Woods added 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting and Erik Fromm finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs (1-0).

Nimrod Hilliard scored 23 points to lead Lamar (0-1), which is coached by Pat Knight, the son of legendary Indiana coach Bobby Knight. Donovan Ross contributed 18 points on 9-for-11 shooting and seven rebounds for the Cardinals.

Ross scored 14 points in the first half as Lamar held a lead for two short stretches before eventually falling behind 38-32 at the break. Woods made all four of his field-goal tries in the opening 20 minutes and Marshall had 10 points and eight rebounds by halftime.

Butler took its first double-digit lead on Fromm’s layup 59 seconds into the second half and continued to pull away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Preston Mattingly, a 26-yard-old freshman guard for Lamar and the son of Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, finished with one assist in limited action. … Butler freshman guard Elijah Brown, the son of Cavaliers coach Mike Brown, finished with five points off the bench - all in the second half. … Miller, a former Butler guard from 2000-03, was promoted to head coach after Brad Stevens was hired to lead the Celtics in July.

