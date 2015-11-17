Fresno State 80, Lamar 72

Forward Torren Jones and guard Marvelle Harris scored 17 points apiece to lead Fresno State to an 80-72 non-conference victory over Lamar on Monday night in Fresno, Calif.

The Bulldogs (2-0) withstood the shooting of Lamar point guard Kevin Booze, who scored a game-high 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from three-point range.

Harris added five assists for the Bulldogs and Jones contributed 12 rebounds. Forward Cullen Russo also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Fresno State.

Booze and guard Nick Garth (13 points) were the only double-figure scorers for Lamar, which fell to 1-1.

Fresno State led by as many as 16 points in the second half, then held off a Lamar rally after the Cardinals cut the lead to 68-62 with 7:12 left following a jumper by guard Nick Garth.

Fresno State guard Cezar Guerrero and Jones answered with baskets on consecutive possessions to subdue Lamar, which mustered only four points over the last five minutes of the game. The Cardinals made only one of four field-goal attempts and missed all four of their free throws in that span.