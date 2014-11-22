Preview: Lamar at Indiana

Indiana is far from a perfect team, but there is one area where the Hoosiers are certainly not lacking - confidence. Two nights after 57 percent of their shots came from behind the arc, the Hoosiers will look to continue their solid start to the season when they host Lamar on Saturday. “We have such great shooters that, when it wasn’t falling for us, none of our heads went down,” junior guard Yogi Ferrell said after Thursday’s 74-68 win over No. 23 SMU.

Indiana shot 12-of-33 from 3-point range in that victory and is connecting on 46.5 percent of its 3s this season, not to mention a sizzling overall team shooting percentage of 53.2 percent. Lamar, meanwhile, is coming off a 10-point loss at Texas State despite Tyran de Lattibeaudiere’s 14 points, eight steals, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. “This was a tough loss,” said coach Tic Price, who has only six returning players from last season. “I thought we did some good things, but it is tough to overcome 20 turnovers. You can’t make mistakes like that and hope to win at this level.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT LAMAR (1-2): The Cardinals’ shooting has been poor through their first three games of the season. They are hitting on 35.6 percent from the field, 55.8 percent from the foul line and 29.7 percent from 3-point range, in addition to averaging 18 turnovers. Lamar also could move the ball better on offense, as evidenced by only 16 assists on 37 field goals this year.

ABOUT INDIANA (3-0): Entering the weekend, James Blackmon Jr. led all Division I freshmen in scoring, as he raised his average to 23.3 points with a crisp performance on Thursday in which he scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds without committing a turnover. Blackmon made 5-of-10 3-pointers in that game and has knocked down 11-of-18 from long range to begin his college career. The team has four other double-digit scorers, including Ferrell (16.0) and Nick Zeisloft (10.7), who have combined to hit 14-of-27 3-pointers on the young season.

TIP-INS

1. Entering the weekend, Ferrell ranked second in the Big Ten with an average of 6.3 assists.

2. The Cardinals, who lost to SMU 93-54 in their season opener, are averaging 62.3 points.

3. The Hoosiers would love to repeat Thursday’s performance in the turnover battle, as they committed only seven while forcing 19.

PREDICTION: Indiana 77, Lamar 49