Indiana 85, Lamar 72
November 23, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

Indiana 85, Lamar 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES “12” to “10” in graph 5)

Indiana 85, Lamar 72: James Blackmon Jr. scored 21 points to propel the host Hoosiers past the Cardinals.

Blackmon made 5-of-7 3-pointers and 6-of-10 shots overall while adding a team-high six rebounds as he continued the sizzling start to his career. The freshman guard is averaging 22.8 points on 57.4 percent shooting - including 16-of-25 3-point shooting - for undefeated Indiana (4-0).

Yogi Ferrell had 19 points and Robert Johnson notched 13 for the Hoosiers. Tyran de Lattibeaudiere paced Lamar (1-3) with 18 points and eight rebounds while Zjori Bosha contributed 14 points in a losing cause.

Blackmon was terrific in the first half, shooting 4-of-5 from 3-point range en route to 14 points as Indiana led 42-34 at the break. Lamar stayed relatively close thanks to 10 first-half points from de Lattibeaudiere.

The Hoosiers scored eight of the first 10 points of the second half and led by double digits most of the period. Their lead was 73-59 with 6 1/2 minutes to go before the Cardinals sliced it to 77-70 with under four minutes left, only to watch Indiana score the next six points to resume control.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Blackmon has scored at least 19 points and made at least three 3-pointers in all four games on the young season. ... Indiana committed fewer than 10 turnovers for the second straight game, limiting itself to just nine miscues on the night. ... Lamar shot 50 percent from the field but managed only a 5-of-23 performance from behind the arc.

