Preview: Lamar at Iowa State

No. 19 Iowa State looks to bounce back from its poor showing against Maryland on Tuesday, when it hosts Lamar from the Southland Conference. The Cyclones opened with three straight wins before shooting 29.7 percent and missing 21 of their 27 shots from 3-point range in a 72-63 loss to Maryland in last Tuesday’s CBE Classic title game. It marked an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance for Iowa State, which opened the event with a 10-point win over Alabama.

Forward Georges Niang leads the Cyclones in points (19.5) and rebounds (7.8), but he was 4-of-14 from the field against the Terrapins. Iowa State’s interior defense struggled against Alabama and Maryland, but it should receive a major boost when 6-9 junior forward Jameel McKay becomes eligible in three weeks. The Cyclones shouldn’t miss McKay’s presence against Lamar, which won four games last season and was picked to finish 10th in the Southland Conference preseason coaches’ poll.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Cyclones.tv

ABOUT LAMAR (2-4): Senior Tyran de Lattibeaudiere, a transfer from Vincennes (Ind.) College, has made an immediate impact while leading the Cardinals in points (15.3) and rebounds (7.3). De Lattibeaudiere scored a team-high 16 points in a 71-59 loss at Texas Southern last Friday, but Lamar struggled to find other scoring options once the Tigers started double-teaming the 6-4 forward. The Cardinals will need a big game from 6-10 center LeMon Gregory, who is averaging two rebounds in limited playing time.

ABOUT NO. 19 IOWA STATE (3-1): Six players are averaging at least 9.5 points - including UNLV transfer Bryce Dejean-Jones, who is shooting 46.5 percent with 7.3 rebounds per game. Dejean-Jones has combined with point guard Monte Morris to form an impressive backcourt that includes Naz Long, the team’s top threat from 3-point range. Niang and forward Dustin Hogue struggled in their last outing against Maryland, but both should return to form against the less-athletic Cardinals.

TIP-INS

1. The Cyclones have won 22 games in a row against non-conference opponents at Hilton Coliseum.

2. Lamar is seeking its first victory against a ranked opponent since the 1984-85 season, when it defeated No. 12 Louisiana-Lafayette 72-64.

3. Iowa State is the top free throw-shooting team in the Big 12 at 77.8 percent.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 79, Lamar 58