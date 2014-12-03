(Updated: ADDS Bosha’s scoring in graph 3 CORRECT time to “8:34” in graph 4 ADDS “in first half” to second note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 19 Iowa State 96, Lamar 59: Matt Thomas matched a career high with 14 points to lead five players in double figures as the Cyclones bounced back from a loss to Maryland with a dominant effort against the visiting Cardinals.

Georges Niang scored 13 points while Bryce Dejean-Jones collected 12 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and four steals for Iowa State (4-1), which shot 52.2 percent and forced 27 turnovers. Naz Long chipped in 12 points on four 3-pointers as the Cyclones won their 23rd straight non-conference home game.

LeMon Gregory paced Lamar (2-5) with 13 points while Zjori Bosha tallied 11, Dontavious Sears added 10 and Donovan Ross grabbed eight rebounds. Tyran de Lattibeaudiere, who came in leading the Cardinals in points (15.3) and rebounds (7.3), was held to three points on 1-of-4 shooting and three boards.

Dejean-Jones had 10 points and nine rebounds in the first half as Iowa State closed on a 21-2 run and led 38-22 at the break. The Cardinals were held to one field goal in the final 8:34 and committed 15 turnovers in the opening period.

Iowa State, which shot 29.7 percent in a 72-63 loss to Maryland in last Tuesday’s CBE Classic title game, opened the game by missing four straight 3-pointers. The Cyclones quickly took control at the end of the first half and extended their lead to 80-47 on Georgios Tsalmpouris’ 3-pointer with just over eight minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Daniel Edozie had seven rebounds for Iowa State, which won despite being outrebounded 39-33. … The Cyclones were 4-of-20 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 13-of-34 beyond the arc. … Iowa State, which entered as the top free-throw shooting team in the Big 12 at 77.8 percent, missed seven of its 18 attempts from the foul line.