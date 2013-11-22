Preview: Lamar at Utah

As Utah continues to ease its way into the 2013-14 season by hosting Lamar in the Global Sports Showcase on Friday, the Utes will face another high-profile coach trying to build a winning program. After defeating Grand Canyon and former NBA star Dan Majerle 79-54 in the opener of the round-robin tournament Thursday, Utah will face the Cardinals, who are led by Pat Knight, the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight. Utah, coached by former NBA player Larry Krystkowiak, has won its first three games by an average of 47.7 points while playing a pair of Division I teams who are a combined 2-5 and an NAIA Division II squad.

Some have criticized the Utes’ schedule, which is loaded with cupcakes. “The schedule is what it is, and we know what we’re going to do moving forward,” Krystkowiak told the Salt Lake City Tribune. “We shouldn’t have too much hype as a team because we have seven newcomers. Going forward, the schedule is going to pick up. I did what I thought was right for our team.” Knight led Lamar to a 23-12 record and its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 12 years during his first season in 2011-12 before the Cardinals dramatically fell off to 3-28 - including 1-17 in the Southland Conference - in 2011-12 and got off to a 1-3 start this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LAMAR (1-3): The Cardinals broke into the win column with a 75-66 victory over Savannah State on Thursday in their tournament opener behind 23 points and 11 rebounds from Donovan Ross. The 6-5 junior forward leads the team in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (six) while reaching double figures in points in each game this season. Sophomore guard Keilan Blanks made 3-of-5 from 3-point range against Savannah State and finished with 16 points.

ABOUT UTAH (3-0): Sophomore forward Jordan Loveridge was impressive against Grand Canyon, recording 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Delon Wright scored 17 while shooting 8-for-8 from the field. The Utes dominated the Antelopes in all phases, outscoring them in the paint (42-28) and in fastbreak points (17-2) while enjoying a 49-33 rebounding advantage. Freshman Parker Van Dyke had 12 of the 28 points contributed by Utah reserves against Grand Canyon.

TIP-INS

1. Lamar prevailed 66-58 in 1981 in the only previous meeting.

2. Utah hosts Savannah State on Saturday in the Showcase finale.

3. The Utes play only one road game during the non-conference portion of their schedule - at Boise State on Dec. 3.

PREDICTION: Utah 82, Lamar 59