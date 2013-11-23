(Updated: Minor edits.)

Utah 84, Lamar 57: Jordan Loveridge overcame foul trouble to record 14 points and seven rebounds as the host Utes used a 15-6 run to open the second half to put away the Cardinals in the Global Sports Showcase.

Princeton Onwas added 12 points and 10 rebounds while Delon Wright recorded 10 points and six assists for Utah (4-0), which shot 66.7 percent from inside the arc and 8-for-24 from beyond. Renan Lenz scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half for the Utes.

Rhon Mitchell scored 17 points for Lamar (1-4), which has lost 33 of its last 37 games. Nimrod Hilliard added 16 points and five steals, and made a 3-pointer as the Cardinals were 1-for-10 from 3-point range and recorded only nine assists to Utah’s 24.

Loveridge picked up two quick fouls and sat for the final 10:35 of the first half, but the Utes increased a one-point lead to a 34-28 advantage at halftime. Dakarai Tucker scored five points with Loveridge on the bench while Lenz contributed four of his 10 prior to the break during that span.

Utah exploded to a 49-34 lead less than five minutes into the second half with a run highlighted by Wright’s steal and dunk off Taylor’s assist and seven points from Loveridge, including five straight. Lamar trimmed the deficit to 11 before the Utes put it away with a 12-2 spurt to take a 63-42 lead with just over eight minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Utah hosts Savannah State (2-5) in Saturday’s round-robin tournament finale. The Utes’ four victories have come against three Division I teams who are a combined 5-9 and an NAIA Division II squad. ... Lamar freshman G Preston Mattingly, son of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, entered the game late in the second half and scored his first two career points.