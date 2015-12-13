Preview: Lamar at Virginia Tech

After it ended a long road drought, Virginia Tech returns home Sunday to take on a high-scoring Lamar squad. The Hokies had yet to win a road game under second-year coach Buzz Williams, dropping 11 in a row before a 74-65 triumph at Radford on Wednesday.

“You can’t be respectable if you can’t win games on the road,” Williams told reporters. “The best teams win games on the road. Even good teams win some games on the road. Obviously, it’s our first one since we’ve been here, and we’re thankful for it. Hopefully, it is a launching point going forward.” Virginia Tech made only three 3-pointers and went 15-of-28 from the foul line in the win, but managed to survive by taking care of the basketball (eight turnovers) and making 50 percent of its shots overall. Seth Allen came off the bench to notch 17 points in 23 minutes as the Hokies survived the third straight rough outing for leading scorer Zach LeDay (seven points). The Cardinals, who entered Saturday tied for 60th in the country in scoring at 81.1 points per game, also clamped down defensively in a 73-58 win at Liberty that ended less than 24 hours before the tip of this one.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LAMAR (5-3): Freshman Nick Garth broke out for a career-high 22 points in Saturday’s victory, the third in a row for the Cardinals. The 5-11 guard is averaging 20.3 points in his last three games while drilling an impressive 12-of-19 3-pointers. Lamar had a 33-21 advantage on the glass at Liberty and now owns an average rebounding margin of +6.3 on the season.

ABOUT VIRGINIA TECH (6-3): LeDay scored at least 13 points in each of his first six games - including a pair of 26-point efforts - but is just 5-of-22 from the floor over the course of a three-game slump. Forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. picked up some of the slack against Radford with a career-high 13 points, but his shooting percentages are all over the place. The 6-10 freshman boasts a field-goal percentage of 52.3 but he has missed all six of his 3-point tries and is an abysmal 6-of-17 from the foul line.

TIP-INS

1. Cardinals coach Tic Price played for Virginia Tech from 1976-79.

2. Virginia Tech G Justin Bibbs ranks third nationally with a 64.5 percent mark from 3-point distance.

3. Hokies G Justin Robinson has eight assists against one turnover in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Virginia Tech 76, Lamar 68