Virginia Tech 88, Lamar 53

Virginia Tech jumped out early and did it with authority, scoring the game’s first 12 points en route to an 88-53 thrashing of Lamar on Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.

Guard Justin Bibbs scored the game’s first eight points and forward Zach LeDay scored the next four before the Cardinals knew what hit them. Guard Marcus Owens finally put Lamar (5-4) on the scoreboard, but by the first official TV timeout, the Hokies were up 25-6 and in cruise control.

Six Hokies reached double figures. LeDay led the way with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Bibbs added 17 points and forward Kerry Blackshear Jr. chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Seth Allen added 10 points and seven assists.

Owens and guard Nick Garth came off the bench to lead the Cardinals with 12 points each.

Virginia Tech (7-3), which was averaging 79 points per game coming into Sunday’s contest, scored 51 points in the first half. The Hokies went 19-for-35, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes. Lamar took only 26 shots and made just eight of them.

Virginia Tech poured it on in the second half as the lead grew to 40 at the 7:06 mark when LeDay’s dunk made the score 79-39.

Virginia Tech used its size and strength to control the boards as the Hokies, ranked 18th in the nation in rebounds, grabbed 46 rebounds (16 offensive) to Lamar’s 36.