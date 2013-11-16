Preview: Lamar at Washington State

Washington State looks to improve on its uneven season-opening performance on Saturday when the Cougars host Lamar, which is 0-2 after losses to Butler and George Mason. The Cardinals will need a strong defensive effort to slow down the taller Cougars and guard DaVonte Lacy, who had a career-high 28 points in last Friday’s 62-56 win over Cal State Bakersfield. Washington State won despite shooting 31 percent from the field, including 4-of-23 from 3-point range.

The Cougars were picked to finish last in the Pac-12 preseason poll, but they’re hoping highly touted redshirt freshman Que Johnson can make an immediate impact. The 6-foot-5 wing went scoreless in 10 minutes in the opener, and coach Ken Bone appears content to ease the talented scorer into the rotation. While waiting for Johnson to get acclimated, the Cougars are leaning on veterans such as Lacy and 6-foot-10 senior forward D.J. Shelton, who could have a big game against the smaller Cardinals.

TV: 12:30 a.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT LAMAR (0-2): Guard Nimrod Hilliard is averaging a team-high 18.5 points and 6-foot-5 forward Donovan Ross (17) is close behind while shooting 78.9 percent from the field, but the rest of the team is averaging 20.5 points per game. “We’ve got to find our third and fourth guy,” said coach Pat Knight. “I think we all know Nimrod and Donovan can play, but now we have to find a couple more guys to step up.” Forward Amos Wilson is the only senior on the roster for Lamar, which finished 3-28 a year ago.

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (1-0): The Cougars finished last in the Pac-12 in rebounding last season, and the frontcourt remains a concern after Shelton. Junior Longrus, Josh Hawkinson and Jordan Railey combined for 12 fouls in a total of 37 minutes against Cal State Bakersfield, but the 6-foot-10 Shelton appears primed for a breakout season after collecting seven points and 10 rebounds in the opener. Point guard Ike Iroegbu played 19 quality minutes against the Roadrunners while becoming the first Cougar freshman to start a season opener since Reggie Moore in 2009.

TIP-INS

1. Eleven of Washington State’s 19 losses last season came by seven points or fewer.

2. Lamar has missed 17 of its first 21 shots from 3-point range this season.

3. Washington State is 3-1 all-time against current members of the Southland Conference.

PREDICTION: Washington State 66, Lamar 55