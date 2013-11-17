Washington State 84, Lamar 64: DaVonte Lacy scored 21 points and Dexter Kernich-Drew collected 15 points and seven rebounds as the Cougars pulled away in the second half against the visiting Cardinals.

Lacy made four 3-pointers and led the Cougars in scoring for the second straight game, and Ike Iroegbu scored 13 points off the bench. Washington State (2-0) prevailed despite missing 21 of its 30 shots from 3-point range.

Amos Wilson led Lamar (0-3) with 16 points and Donovan Ross added 13 points, five rebounds and four assists. The Cardinals trailed by as many as 18 early in the second half before using a 16-2 run to cut the deficit to 55-51 with 9:55 remaining.

Washington State responded with a 21-5 run, and Lacy’s 3-pointer put the Cougars ahead 76-56 with 4:12 remaining. Lacy, who had a career-high 28 points in last Friday’s 62-56 win over Cal State Bakersfield, made 8-of-13 from the field.

Highly touted freshman Que Johnson finished with eight points after being held scoreless in the Cougars’ opening win, and center Jordan Railey grabbed six rebounds. The Cougars were 15-of-18 from the foul line and outrebounded the Cardinals 38-29.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lamar was 4-of-9 from 3-point range after missing 17 of its first 21 shots from beyond the arc in its first two games. … Washington State improved to 4-1 all-time against current members of the Southland Conference. … Lamar G Nimrod Hilliard was held to 11 points after entering the game averaging a team-high 18.5 points.