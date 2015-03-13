Preview: Davidson vs. La Salle

No. 24 Davidson makes it’s Atlantic 10 Conference tournament debut Friday when it faces No. 9 seed La Salle in the quarterfinals at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The top-seeded Wildcats, who spent the previous 74 seasons in the Southern Conference, were picked to finish 12th in their first A-10 campaign but captured the regular-season title outright with a 107-78 victory at Duquesne on Saturday. “I‘m shocked, too,” coach Bob McKillop, who is in his 26th season at the helm at Davidson and has led the Wildcats to seven NCAA Tournament berths, told the Charlotte Observer.

The Wildcats bring a nine-game winning streak into the contest and are ranked for the first time since the 2008-09 season when NBA MVP candidate Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was on the squad. It’s a homecoming for McKillop who grew up in both Queens and Long Island and graduated from Hofstra. “I always likened us to being an off-Broadway production when we were in the Southern Conference,” McKillop told reporters. “And now, finally, we are on Broadway.”

TV: Noon ET, NBC Sports Network

ABOUT DAVIDSON (23-6): The Wildcats lead the nation in assist/turnover ration (1.81), rank second in 3-pointers per game (10.9) and are fourth in scoring (80.6). Senior guard Tyler Kalinoski was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Year on Tuesday and leads the team in scoring (16.9) while making 84-of-194 from 3-point range. Backcourt mates Jack Gibbs (16.0) and Brian Sullivan (13.1) were second team all-conference picks.

ABOUT LA SALLE (17-15): The Explorers sputtered to the finish line in conference play losing four of their last five but knocked off No. 8 seed Massachusetts 76-69on Thursday in the second round of the A-10 Tourney behind 28 points and six rebounds by sophomore guard Jordan Price. The 6-foot-5 Price leads the team in scoring (17.7) while senior forward Jerrell Wright (11.8) also is averaging in double figures. Steve Zack, a 6-foot-11 senior center, leads the team in rebounding (9.0) and has four double-doubles this season including a 12-point, 13-rebound effort in Thursday’s win over UMass.

TIP-INS

1. Davidson drilled a school-record 20 3-pointers in its regular season finale at Duquesne and ranks eighth nationally in 3-point shooting percentage (40.1).

2. Kalinoski has sank 236 career 3-pointers which ranks third in school history behind Curry (414) and Brendan Winters (268).

3. Davidson, behind 28 points by Sullivan, won the only regular season meeting between the two schools 77-69 on Feb. 14 at La Salle.

PREDICTION: Davidson 79, La Salle 65