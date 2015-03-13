(Updated: UPDATES next opponent in graph 2)

No. 24 Davidson 67, La Salle 66: Tyler Kalinoski’s driving layup rolled in at the buzzer as the top-seeded Wildcats rallied from an 18-point deficit to edge the Explorers in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Jack Gibbs scored 22 points to lead Davidson (24-6), which faces fifth-seeded VCU in Saturday’s semifinals. Kalinoski, named Atlantic 10 Player of the Year on Tuesday, finished with 18 points while Jordan Barham and Brian Sullivan each added 12 points for the Wildcats, who closed the game on a 10-0 run to extend their winning streak to 10 games.

Center Steve Zack scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for No. 9 seed La Salle (17-16). Jerrell Wright finished with 19 points, D.J. Peterson scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Khalid Lewis added six points and a career-high nine assists for the Explorers, who shot 50 percent.

Davidson, making its Atlantic 10 tournament debut after spending the previous 74 seasons in the Southern Conference, trailed 66-57 after Wright’s dunk with 4:45 to go before Kalinoski started a game-ending 10-0 run with a 3-pointer. Gibbs’s 3-pointer cut La Salle’s lead to 66-65, and after Lewis and Jordan Price missed 3-pointers on the ensuing possession, Kalinoski drove for the game-winner up the left side of the key.

The 6-foot-11 Zack topped his season-high with 18 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds to pace La Salle to a 46-37 halftime lead. The Explorers used a 20-3 run to build a 33-15 lead but Davidson cut the deficit to nine by halftime, ending the half with a 7-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Sullivan.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Zack’s previous career-high was 19 points against Delaware in 2012. ... Davidson, which came into the game shooting free throws at 72.0 percent, made just 5-of-13 from the line. ... La Salle finished with a 41-30 rebounding edge.