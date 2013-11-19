Preview: La Salle at Penn State

Powered by an underrated backcourt, La Salle made a surprising run to the NCAA Tournament a season ago. The dynamic guard duo of Tyreek Duren and Tyrone Garland figure to receive their stiffest test during the early part of this season on Tuesday when the Explorers travel to Penn State. La Salle, which rode a four-guard lineup led by Duren and Garland to a 24-10 finish last season, ended a 20-year absence from the NCAA Tournament with a run to the regional semifinals.

Several months before crashing the Big Dance, the Explorers got 29 points last December from Duren during an 82-57 win over a Nittany Lions’ team missing star Tim Frazier – who was lost four games into last year after tearing his Achilles’ tendon. Frazier appears to be in top form once again, combining with fellow guard D.J. Newbill for over half of Penn State’s offense through three games. By comparison, Duren and Garland have accounted for 43.6 percent of La Salle’s 241 total points thus far.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT LA SALLE (2-1): Duren scored 14 of his team-high 20 points during a 22-10 surge over the final 7:37 of Saturday’s 78-74 comeback home win over Siena. The senior guard, who has started 75 straight games, became only the third player in school history earlier this season to collect at least 1,250 points and 400 assists in his career. La Salle is averaging an Atlantic 10-low eight turnovers and the play of guards Duren, Garland and D.J. Peterson – who have combined for six turnovers in 301 minutes of action – is a big reason why.

ABOUT PENN STATE (2-1): Frazier (22.3 points) is off to a familiar start offensively, but is connecting on a career-best 52.5 percent of his field goals after entering the season as a 41.3-percent shooter over his college career. Newbill (18.3) is holding up his end of the bargain as well, going 6-for-12 beyond the arc and scoring at least 18 points in each of his first three contests. The Nittany Lions finished 10th in the Big Ten last season with 61.6 points per game, but are averaging 79 through three games.

TIP-INS

1. The Nittany Lions have scored at least 74 points in every game – a mark they hit only four times last season.

2. La Salle G Sam Mills has made a 3-pointer in 14 straight games and is shooting 26-of-51 beyond the arc during the streak.

3. This contest will mark the first time in five all-time meetings the teams have played on either school’s campus.

PREDICTION: Penn State 78, La Salle 74