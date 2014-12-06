Preview: La Salle at Temple

ABig 5 matchup of two rivals at the Palestra in Philadelphia is on tapas Temple and La Salle get together for the 115th time on Saturday.The Owls are coming off a tough loss to another Big 5 member, Saint Joseph‘s, in their last outing and will be looking to get back on thewinning track. The Explorers hung tough against Villanova before dropping their third straight on Wednesday, with two of thelosses coming against teams ranked in the top 10 nationally (theWildcats and Virginia).

Neitherteam has hit its stride offensively, with both teams averaging 61points a contest and shooting under 39 percent from the floor. Templelooks to senior point guard Will Cummings — the team leader inpoints, rebounds and assists — to make things go, while juniorguard Quenton DeCosey is emerging as a scoring threat, having scoredin double figures in his last six games. The Explorers are a specialopponent for Owls coach Fran Dunphy, who played at La Salle and wasan assistant coach there in four different seasons.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews

ABOUT LA SALLE (4-3): Athree-game losing streak has La Salle coach John Giannini looking for answers, and he’s hoping to find them on the defensive end of thecourt. Scoring 41 points in a half against a good Villanova teamWednesday night didn’t get the team a victory because there wasn‘tenough defense being played, so Giannini is looking for his team togive more effort in stopping the opponent. “This has to be adefensive team,” Giannini told Philly.com. “That’s what we are.This has to be a tough, gritty team. If we are not tough and gritty,we are not going to win.”

ABOUT TEMPLE (4-3): Whlie theoffense is struggling, Dunphy has been trying to help his team byswitching to a zone defense, which can cause confusion and often leads to turnovers. The Owls had success in their loss to Saint Joseph’s going to the zone defense in the second half, holding theHawks to 6-of-24 shooting and almost coming back for the win. “Theystruggled against the zone, as most teams will do,” Dunphy toldPhilly.com. “So it helped us a little bit and helped us create someturnovers.”

TIP-INS

1. La Salle G Jordan Price hasmade 31 of his last 34 free throws, a stretch that spans five games.

2. The Owls have struggled frombeyond the arc, hitting 22.1 percent from 3-point range.

3. Temple has won 16 of the last20 meetings between the long-time rivals, though La Salle won lastyear’s matchup, snapping an eight-game Owls winning streak in theseries.

PREDICTION: Temple 62, La Salle59