Temple 58, La Salle 57: QuentonDeCosey scored 19 points as the Owls held off the Explorers in atight game at Philadelphia’s Palestra.DeCosey was 3-of-3 from 3-pointrange and 8-of-9 from the free-throw line for Temple (5-3), whichshot 34.7 percent from the field. Jaylen Bond had 11 points,five rebounds, five steals and four assists for the Owls, who had 14assists on their 17 made field goals.

Jerrell Wright paced La Salle(4-4) with 15 points along with eight rebounds, while Jordan Priceadded 13 points, but missed a potential game-tying jumper with 11 seconds to play. Khalid Lewis and Cleon Roberts each chipped in 12points in losing efforts.

Temple came out hot, going on a14-3 run after falling behind 2-0 to open up a nine-point lead justover six minutes into the contest. The lead was up to 12 with 5:05 togo on Bond’s layup, but the Owls managed only a DeCosey freethrow the rest of the half, as La Salle closed to within six onRoberts’ jumper at the horn.

The Explorers scored the firstsix points of the second half to tie the game as Temple went nearlyfour minutes without a point, then took their first lead since theirinitial bucket on Roberts’ 3-pointer — La Salle’s first of the game— with 15:10 to go. The lead was short-lived, though, lasting just22 seconds, as the Owls went back ahead and held off the Explorersthe rest of the way, with Lewis’ long 3-pointer at the buzzer bringing La Salle as close as it got.

GAME NOTEBOOK: La Salle won therebound battle, 34-28, led by Steve Zack, who had 13 boards to gowith three blocks. … Will Cummings came into the game averaging ateam-high 14.9 points for Temple but went 3-of-11 from the field andfinished with eight points. … The Owls finished 18-of-20 from thefree-throw line while La Salle was 12-of-19.