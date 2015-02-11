Preview: La Salle at VCU

Despite enjoying one of the deeper rosters in college basketball, key injuries have begun to tarnish what was VCU’s best start under coach Shaka Smart. The 22nd-ranked Rams, who are 1-1 since losing defensive stalwart Briante Weber for the season, hope to get back leading scorer Treveon Graham back on Wednesday when they host La Salle. VCU won 17 of its first 20 games – matching the school’s best start since 2006-07 – before Weber suffered a major knee injury in a Jan. 31 setback to Richmond.

Graham missed the second half of the Rams’ next game – a 72-60 win at George Mason – with a high left ankle sprain before sitting out Saturday’s heartbreaking 73-71 road loss at St. Bonaventure, which used a buzzer-beating scoop shot to stun VCU. The Explorers, who defeated both Richmond and St. Bonaventure during their three-game winning streak, fell for the first time in four games during Sunday’s 66-59 setback at Massachusetts. La Salle will look to avenge last year’s 97-89 double-overtime loss to VCU, which got a career-high 34 points and 12 rebounds in that contest from Graham.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT LA SALLE (13-10, 5-5 Atlantic 10): Jordan Price (16.6 points) erupted for 30 points against UMass, becoming the first Explorer to record three 30-point games in the same season since Steven Smith did so in 2005-06. Steve Zack ranks fifth in the league in rebounding (nine per game) and has posted double-digit rebounding totals in each of his last five contests, giving him 12 for the season. Jerrell Wright (11.7 points, 6.7 boards) – one of nine players in La Salle history with more than 1,300 points and 700 rebounds – needs two more boards to move past Albert Butts (780; 1981-84) and into sole possession of 11th place on the school’s all-time list.

ABOUT VCU (18-5, 8-2): JeQuan Lewis (6.6 points, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals) has proven to be a more-than-adequate replacement in his two starts since Weber’s injury, averaging 13.5 points, five assists and three steals. Although senior forward Jarred Guest got the start in place of Graham in Saturday’s setback, it was freshman Terry Larrier who supplied the most production, nearly matching Graham’s season averages with 15 points and seven boards. Sophomore Mo Alie-Cox leads the Rams in blocks (two per game) and turned away a career-high five shots against the Bonnies, vaulting him into ninth place on the school’s all-time list with 93.

TIP-INS

1. VCU, which ranks third in the country in turnover margin (plus-6.6), has forced more turnovers than it has allowed field goals six times this season.

2. La Salle is allowing 61 points per game – its lowest average since the 1949-50 Explorers yielded 54.8.

3. Despite inserting Lewis and Guest into the starting lineup to replace their injured seniors, the Rams’ bench has still outscored the opposition’s counterparts by 11 in each of the last two contests.

PREDICTION: VCU 67, La Salle 65