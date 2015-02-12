La Salle upsets VCU in double OT

RICHMOND, Va. -- The third installment of a budding Atlantic 10 rivalry featured a familiar finish Wednesday night at the Stuart C. Siegel Center.

After La Salle and Virginia Commonwealth traded thrilling victories in 2013 and 2014, they turned in another hard-nosed, double-overtime classic Wednesday.

Led by guard Jordan Price’s 34 points and 18 rebounds, La Salle methodically built a six-point lead in the second extra session and withstood several runs by 20th-ranked VCU to escape with a 74-69 win.

The Explorers recorded their first road victory against a ranked team since knocking off the Rams two years ago.

“We had a little bit more at the end, and Jordan had a little bit to do with that,” La Salle coach John Giannini said. “As a team, we held them to 30 percent (shooting) from the field for the game -- that’s pretty good.”

VCU’s loss, coupled with a Rhode Island loss earlier in the night, dropped the Rams (18-6, 8-3 Atlantic 10) into a four-way tie atop the conference standings. Since losing star guards Treveon Graham and Briante Weber to injuries last week, the Rams have lost three of four games, including a buzzer-beater against St. Bonaventure over the weekend.

La Salle (14-10, 6-5) had a three-game winning streak snapped over the weekend against Massachusetts. Price’s fourth 30-point game this season helped the Explorers break through with a crucial conference victory.

“It was a team effort, where Jordan particularly came through strong, and whoever won this game was going to be thrilled and very proud of its players,” Giannini said. “It’s a shame someone had to lose a game like that.”

After the teams went back and forth for nearly 40 minutes, the Rams relied on their stout defense to take control in the waning minutes, only for Price to bury a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to send the game into overtime.

“That’s what good players do,” VCU guard JeQuan Lewis said. “They had a long shot, got the rebound, tipped it out to him, it was an open look, and he knocked it down.”

The score was 54-54 after regulation and 62-62 at the end of the first overtime.

The Explorers opened up a brief five-point lead near the midway point of the second half, forcing the Rams to play a bit of catch-up. VCU slowly chipped away at the lead, and Lewis nailed a 3-pointer with 5:36 to go that put the Rams ahead 51-50.

Lewis, who was starting in place of Weber, played admirably in relief, pouring in 26 points, including a string of six straight free throws in overtime to allow VCU to keep pace.

After entering the half knotted at 30-30, two teams roared back out of the gate, combining for 19 points in a frenetic first five minutes of the second half. Lewis scored VCU’s first five second-half points, but the Explorers answered every time -- including after the Rams built a three-point lead with less than a minute to go in regulation.

”It was a back-and-forth game for the whole second half. Both teams showed a lot of resiliency,“ VCU coach Shaka Smart said. ”We got up three with less than a minute left, we needed one stop.

“(It was) a really, really tough one for us ... but I think there’s a lot of things to learn from this game.”

Without Graham and Weber, VCU’s vaunted “Havoc” defense performed well, forcing 17 Explorers turnovers and limiting La Salle to 45.2 percent shooting from the field. The Rams couldn’t turn their defense into offense, managing just 13 points off turnovers.

Forward Jerrell Wright and guard Cleon Roberts finished with 12 points each to complement Price’s outburst for the Explorers.

VCU guard Melvin Johnson had 13, while forward Mo Alie-Cox added eight points and nine rebounds. Guard Jordan Burgess chipped in with 12 rebounds and five points.

Price scored 14 first-half points, though he sank just five of 13 shots before the break. He finished 10-for-22 from the floor, making five of 10 3-point tries.

The Rams were 0-for-8 from 3-point range in the first half, and they wound up 3-for-23 from beyond the arc.

NOTES: VCU’s student section wore white headbands in honor of injured G Briante Weber, who was lost for the season with an MCL tear on Jan. 31 against Richmond. ... The teams met for the sixth time in history. They split their two prior two meetings as Atlantic-10 rivals.