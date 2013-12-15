Preview: La Salle at Villanova

No. 14 Villanova looks for its third straight Philadelphia Big 5 win when it puts its undefeated record on the line against visiting La Salle. The Wildcats have been one of college basketball’s biggest surprises this season behind the 1-2 punch of JayVaughn Pinkston (17.8 points) and James Bell (17.6). Bell in particular has been a surprise, more than doubling last year’s scoring average of 8.6.

La Salle has been unable to recapture the magic that led it to the NCAA Tournament last season without the services of Ramon Galloway, who averaged 17.2 points. The Explorers have become more reliant on big men like Steve Zack and Jerrell Wright -- matchups that have Villanova coach Jay Wright concerned. “We don’t have the size to just guard them one on one, we’ve got to guard them as a team and then we’ve got to rebound against them as a team,” Wright told CityOfBasketballLove.com.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT LA SALLE (5-4): Consecutive wins against America East opponents have boosted the Explorers above .500, but there are some alarming signs for La Salle. The Explorers entered the weekend shooting 40.4 percent -- 318th in the nation -- and their two leading scorers, Tyrone Garland (16.3 points) and Tyreek Duren (13.6 points) are shooting 36 and 38 percent from the field respectively. Perhaps the answer, as it has been in the recent wins, is to utilize Zack and Wright up front.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (9-0): Bell appears to have made the leap to an elite level swingman, racking up career highs of 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Wildcats’ most recent win over St. Joseph’s. “When my teammates put me in good position to make the plays they did, I am able to make shots,” Bell told the Philadelphia Inquirer after the game. The Wildcats continue to shoot the lights out from 3-point range, hitting 36-of-97 from beyond the arc in their last three contests.

TIP-INS

1. Villanova had won 10 straight in the series before losing last season at La Salle.

2. The last two meetings between the teams have gone to overtime.

3. Villanova is 9-0 for the first time since 2009-10.

PREDICTION: Villanova 78, La Salle 69