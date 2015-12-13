Preview: La Salle at Villanova

Villanova’s trip to Hawaii was anything but majestic, leaving the Wildcats to pick up the pieces when they host La Salle in a Philadelphia rivalry game on Sunday. The Wildcats had their seven-game winning streak snapped in ugly fashion in Honolulu as eighth-ranked Oklahoma drained 14 3-pointers in a 78-55 defeat of No. 6 Villanova.

Villanova trailed 15-3 early and never recovered, setting a season low for points scored - and a season high for points allowed - in the process. “We have not started well in any game this season,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright. “If you do that against a team this good, you are going to be in trouble. And that’s what happened.” The Wildcats hope to bounce back against an Explorers team that they have defeated in 12 of 14 meetings with Wright as their coach. La Salle has lost three of its last four overall, including a 13-point defeat its last time out against a Drexel squad that had not won all season.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT LA SALLE (4-3): The Explorers’ last two games have not been pretty, as they surrendered a season-high 84 points in a loss to Hofstra and then came back three days later and scored a season-low 53 points versus Drexel. Jordan Price has been anything but a disappointment, however, as the junior guard averages 25.9 points per game and has not been held below 18 points in any contest this year. Price has knocked down half of his 54 3-pointers, while second-leading scorer Cleon Roberts (12.9 points) is also a dangerous threat from the arc (41.7 percent).

ABOUT VILLANOVA (7-1): The Wildcats, typically a good 3-point shooting team, made a season-low four 3s against Oklahoma and are shooting only 28.6 percent from long range. Ryan Arcidiacono (38.5 percent) is their only player making more than one-third of his attempts, although the team is loaded with good free-throw shooters across the board. Josh Hart is the team’s leading scorer at 14.6 points, but his recent struggles from long range (4-of-23 over the last four games) are starting to become a legitimate issue.

TIP-INS

1. Price was 1-of-5 from 3-point range his last time out after going a staggering 20-of-32 in his previous four games.

2. Villanova is 30-0 when it scores at least 70 points since the start of last season.

3. The Wildcats have won 11 straight games against its Big 5 rivals from Philadelphia.

PREDICTION: Villanova 83, La Salle 74