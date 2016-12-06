Preview: La Salle vs. Villanova

In its new spot atop the coaches poll, Villanova will continue its Big 5 schedule Tuesday with a neutral-site contest against Philadelphia rival La Salle. The Wildcats won last week against Pennsylvania and Saint Joseph's, both of which are fellow members of the Big 5 - a group of Philadelphia schools who play a round-robin every season.

Villanova topped the Quakers by 25 and the Hawks by 31 to extend its Big 5 winning streak to a record 16 straight wins. The seniors stole the show against Saint Joseph's with Kris Jenkins (20 points), Josh Hart (16) and Darryl Reynolds (13) nearly outscoring the Hawks by themselves. The Wildcats' recent wins, combined with last weekend's loss by Kentucky, has vaulted Villanova back to No. 1, where it sat for three weeks last February and then, of course, at the conclusion of its championship season. "It's always an honor to be ranked No. 1," Villanova coach Jay Wright said in a press release. "It's a fun thing for our fans, alumni and students. They deserve it. For us, it's a challenge to take everyone's best shot."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT LA SALLE (4-2): The Explorers have won three in a row and have scored at least 80 points in each of those contests. Syracuse transfer B.J. Johnson is having a terrific season, averaging 18.7 points on 53.6 percent shooting, including 46.9 percent from the 3-point line. Jordan Price (18.5 points) is right on his tail and is a 41 percent 3-point shooter, including 10-of-16 in the last three outings.

ABOUT VILLANOVA (8-0): Hart notched Villanova's first triple-double since 1986 on Saturday when he recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Saint Joseph's. Hart, a 6-6 guard, shot 56 percent in that game, is up to 57.6 percent on the season, and is one made basket against Purdue last month from having shot 50 percent or better in every game this season. “Josh is just so complete in every way,” said Wright. “He is the best competitor out there. He’s one of the best shooters on the team, one of the best finishers in the country and he’s a great decision-maker. And he’s our best defensive player. The guy is so complete I just believe he is going to be a great player at the next level.”

TIP-INS

1. In the last three games, Jenkins is 12-of-20 from 3-point range.

2. Villanova PG Jalen Brunson has 11 assists against three turnovers in the last three games and has committed more than two turnovers in a game only twice this season.

3. Wright is 14-2 all-time against La Salle.

PREDICTION: Villanova 80, La Salle 66