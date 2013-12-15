FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Villanova 73, La Salle 52
December 15, 2013 / 10:02 PM / 4 years ago

Villanova 73, La Salle 52

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTED La Salle record to 5-5. Other minor edits.)

No. 14 Villanova 73, La Salle 52: Darrun Hilliard led all scorers with 21 points and the host Wildcats defeated the cross-town rival Explorers to remain unbeaten.

No other Villanova starter went for double figures, with Josh Hart adding 13 and Kris Jenkins chipping in 11 off the bench for the Wildcats (10-0). Dylan Ennis racked up seven assists for Villanova, which tallied 21 for the game.

Jerrell Wright led the Explorers (5-5) with 20, and was the only La Salle player in double figures. The Explorers committed 17 turnovers and had just seven assists while shooting 1-for-13 from 3-point range.

Villanova led by as many as 10 in the first half, but the Explorers scored the final six points before the break to pull to within 38-34. Wright racked up 18 in the opening half, while Hilliard tallied nine.

The Wildcats rebuilt a comfortable advantage with a 9-1 run to start the second half, then kept their foot on the gas, holding La Salle to just six field goals in the half, and leading by as many as 25. After the incredible first half, Wright took just one shot and scored two points after the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Villanova is now 3-0 against its Philadelphia Big 5 rivals this season. … Six made 3-pointers were the Wildcats’ fewest in their last six games. … Both Villanova G James Bell and F JayVaughn Pinkston were held out of double figures for the first time this season.

