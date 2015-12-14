EditorsNote: fixes to “over the Explorers” in lede

No. 9 Villanova 78, La Salle 55

Coming off its worst shooting performance of the year -- a 78-55 loss to Oklahoma -- No. 9 Villanova had no such issues with La Salle on Sunday. The Wildcats were lights-out from the floor, especially in the second half, to run away with a 76-47 victory over the Explorers.

Up 15 at halftime, Villanova made nine of its first 10 shots of the second half to open up a 30-point advantage on its city rivals before the period’s midway point.

As a team, the Wildcats shot 28-of-51 (54.9 percent), including 13-of-28 (46.4 percent) from 3-point range. That’s quite an improvement from a loss to Oklahoma on Monday where they shot just 4-of-32 (12.5 percent) from beyond the arc, their worst performance of a season that had a normally sharp-shooting program under 30 percent from distance on the season entering play Sunday.

Junior wing Josh Hart (18 points), senior point guard Ryan Arcidiacono (14 points, seven assists), and freshman guard Jalen Brunson (13 points) led the way for the Wildcats, who had five players total in double figures in the win.

La Salle was led by redshirt junior guard Jordan Price with 16 points, though he needed 17 shots to get there.

The win marks the 12th in a row for Villanova in the Big 5, the annual competition pitting them against Temple, Penn, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s in round-robin format. The Wildcats haven’t lost since Dec. 5, 2012, and are two wins away from making it three straight outright championships in the series.