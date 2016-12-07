No. 1 Villanova tops La Salle in Big 5 game

PHILADELPHIA -- Villanova continues to insist that it won't be fazed by its No. 1 national ranking.

Playing its first game since moving up to the top spot in the country one day earlier, the Wildcats fended off pesky Big 5 rival La Salle 89-79 Tuesday night at the Palestra.

It was far from easy, but Villanova stayed poised when the game got tight in the waning minutes.

"It's really just us taking everything one step at a time, one day at a time," said Villanova senior Josh Hart, who had 21 points and eight rebounds. "We're keeping the rankings on the outside and focusing on getting better."

Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 26 points, Mikal Bridges scored 16 points and Kris Jenkins had 12 for the Wildcats (9-0).

Villanova won its 17th consecutive Big 5 game and improved to 3-0 this season with one Big 5 game remaining against Temple.

"Offensively, they were really tough to guard," Villanova head coach Jay Wright said of La Salle. "I was disappointed in our defense, but I've got to give them credit."

La Salle (4-3) was paced by Pookie Powell with 27 points while B.J. Johnson added 13. Tony Washington also had 10. The Explorers had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Powell was sensational the whole game, going 10 for 17 from the field with just one turnover in 31 minutes.

"I'm just going out to help my team win," Powell said. "I'm not worried about me."

La Salle played a No. 1 team for the first time since losing to Kansas in 2009. La Salle last defeated Villanova on Nov. 25, 2012, a 77-74 decision. The Explorers are 0-5 against Villanova at the Palestra since 1999.

"We were really close," La Salle head coach John Giannini said. "If they were a 9.2, we were an 8.9. They got a few more loose balls. When the ball is bouncing around, they seem to get it and make a three."

Villanova led 44-42 early in the second half and proceeded to rip off a 9-0 run capped by a long 3-pointer by Jenkins for a 53-42 advantage with 12:04 remaining.

La Salle closed within 59-50 but missed five straight free throws during one stretch. Hart then knocked down a 3-pointer for a 62-50 advantage with 8:01 left.

The Explorers wouldn't go away and closed the gap to 75-70 on a layup by Powell with 1:53 remaining.

Brunson came right back with a tough jumper, extending the lead back to seven.

Amar Stukes followed with a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 77-73 with 1:15 left, but the Wildcats were still able to pull away for a hard-fought win.

"They find a way," Wright said. "I'm proud of them."

Reviving an old tradition at the Palestra, the La Salle fans threw streamers on the court after its first basket by Washington tied the game at 2. After a brief delay and a technical foul on the Explorers, play resumed.

La Salle continued to display a relentless style and took a 26-25

lead on a 3-pointer by Johnson with 5:41 remaining in the half. Villanova responded with a 15-6 surge to go back ahead 40-32.

But the Explorers didn't wilt and managed to score the final four points of the half, including a layup by Powell at the buzzer to get within four at 40-36.

Brunson led the Wildcats with 12 points while Hart had 10 as Villanova shot 16 for 32.

Johnson paced the Explorers with nine points and Powell added seven. La Salle stayed close by shooting a sparkling 57 percent. That helped offset eight turnovers, four of which were charges or moving screens.

NOTES: Villanova G Phil Booth missed his sixth consecutive game with tendinitis in his left knee. ... There was a ceremony at halftime to retire the No. 20 jersey of former Explorer Larry Cannon. Cannon, a second-team All-American as a senior in 1968-69, guided the Explorers to a 23-1 record and a No. 2 national ranking. ... The Wildcats won 15 consecutive games dating to last season's run to the national championship. ... La Salle fell to 0-2 in the Big 5 this season.