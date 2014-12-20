Preview: Lehigh at Arizona State

Herb Sendek received an early holiday gift when the Arizona Board of Regents approved a contract extension for him during the week. The ninth-year Arizona State coach hopes to reward that faith starting this weekend as his Sun Devils eye their 15th consecutive home victory on Saturday against Lehigh. Sendek, who agreed to a three-year extension following the end of last season, agreed to sign on for another year with new incentive clauses built into the structure of the deal.

It has been an eventful week for Arizona State’s coach, who also received a boost to his frontcourt when UNLV transfer and former Parade All-American Savon Goodman became eligible, although his seven-point, eight-minute debut was overshadowed by the Sun Devils’ 78-71 setback at Marquette. The Mountain Hawks had their four-game winning snapped with Thursday’s 80-65 defeat at Quinnipiac. Lehigh will meet Arizona State for only the second time – and first since 1984 – as it tries to defeat its second major-conference opponent after winning at DePaul on Nov. 26.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT LEHIGH (4-5): The Mountain Hawks’ 53-30 disadvantage on the glass against Quinnipiac (which owns a plus-13.9 rebounding margin - fourth-best in Division I) probably should have been expected, given the 12-day gap between games, but the Bobcats’ 27-11 advantage on the offensive boards resulted in a 24 second-chance points. “Quinnipiac imposed (its) will immediately … The rebounding margin was a clear indication of where this game ultimately went,” Lehigh coach Brett Reed said. Perhaps the most disappointing part of the Mountain Hawks’ effort was the play of their three forwards, who combined for 17 points on 7-for-25 shooting.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (6-4): The Sun Devils have seen six different players lead the team in scoring, with two of them being particularly efficient in different ways while doing so. Eric Jacobsen has led the team in scoring twice and is 39-for-58 from the field for the season after totaling 46 field goals last year, while Gerry Blakes has three 20-point performances to his credit and is 20-for-21 from the foul line. Three more of Arizona State’s game-high scorers have come from a bench averaging 27.9 points, although its reserves were outscored 41-16 on Tuesday.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State’s home winning streak is the school’s longest since a 20-game run in 1974-75.

2. Lehigh ranks ninth in the country in free-throw shooting (76.8 percent).

3. The Sun Devils are converting 74.8 percent of their foul shots over their last five games after starting the season shooting 62.3 percent from the line.

PREDICTION: Arizona State 77, Lehigh 66