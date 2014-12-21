Lehigh 84, Arizona State 81 (3 OT): Justin Goldsborough scored 10 points – including five in the third overtime – and grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds as the Mountain Hawks outlasted the Sun Devils.

After rallying from behind in each of the first two extra periods, Lehigh took the lead for good on a jumper by freshman Kahron Ross midway through the third overtime and Goldsborough made it 81-78 with a bucket on Lehigh’s next possession. Shaquielle McKissic rallied Arizona State within one with 30 seconds left, but Goldsborough and Brandon Alston each split a pair of free throws before the Sun Devils’ Jonathan Gilling misfired on a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the waning seconds.

Ross tallied 15 points, a season-high 14 assists and three steals while Tim Kempton tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and career-high nine turnovers before fouling out early in the second overtime for Lehigh (5-5). Savon Goodman went 9-for-11 from the field to finish with 24 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Arizona State (6-5), which saw its 14-game home winning streak snapped.

Kempton’s three-point play with 12:20 to play in regulation staked Lehigh to its largest lead of the contest at 50-36 before Gilling drilled a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight of his 11 points over a 1:17 stretch during an 11-0 surge to get the Sun Devils back into it. Chance Murray tied it for the first time since late in the first half with two minutes remaining at 61-61 and Goodman’s layup with 55 seconds sent the game into overtime as neither team could score on its final possession of regulation.

Goodman hit two free throws to put Arizona State ahead 68-64 halfway through the first extra session, but Austin Price knotted it with 1:01 to go and Murray could not convert the potential game-winner with two seconds to play. Ross extended the game another five minutes on a contested long jumper with eight seconds left in the second overtime.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona State’s home winning streak was the school’s longest since a 20-game run in 1974-75. … Both teams set a season high in steals with 12. … Lehigh, which entered Saturday ranked eighth in the country in free-throw shooting at 76.8 percent, went 13-of-23 from the stripe.