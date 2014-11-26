Preview: Lehigh at DePaul

Though just two games into the new season, DePaul appears to be trending in the right direction as it prepares to face visiting Lehigh on Wednesday. The Blue Demons can start 3-0 for the first time under fifth-year head coach Oliver Purnell, whose 44-85 record at the Chicago school belies the success he enjoyed at both Dayton and Clemson, which he took to the NCAA Tournament three straight years. Billy Garrett, Jr. scored 15 points and DePaul shot 55 percent in defeating Drake by 18 points last week, but Purnell knows the games are about to get a lot tougher.

“I told everybody they have personal responsibilities to make this team better,” Purnell told the media. “Lehigh has looked really good in the little bit I saw them. We’ve got to get better.” While the Mountain Hawks have been in every game this season, including their opener against No. 12 Villanova, DePaul’s bigger test will likely come four days later against Stanford. Lehigh, which also lost to Canisius, Rider and Columbia, currently ranks 312th in the nation with 58.8 points per game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT LEHIGH (0-4): The play of Tim Kempton is one of the main reasons the Mountain Hawks have been in every game, as the 6-10 sophomore center has averaged 17 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor. Kempton recorded his third double-double of the season against Columbia, but Brett Reed’s team was done in by poor shot selection and sloppy ball control, something that has plagued the squad all season. “Taking care of the basketball and having fewer unforced errors gives us a chance on offense,” Reed told the media. “We had whittled away games just from turning the ball over and not having any sort of opportunity to convert.”

ABOUT DEPAUL (2-0): Garrett, who leads the Blue Demons in scoring with 13.5 points per game, is one of five players averaging better than 10 points for Purnell, who was 394-281 prior to taking the DePaul job. Tommy Hamilton IV and Myke Henry, who had several exciting dunks against Drake, have combined to average 25 points and 13 rebounds while providing DePaul with an inside presence. “I’ve got a big frame, so I guess it helps me,” Henry told the media. “It helps the team because it can get me to the lane or get my teammates open.”

1. As a team, Lehigh has shot just 41 percent while averaging 17 turnovers per game.

2. Reed, who has taken the Mountain Hawks to two NCAA Tournaments, is 129-95 in seven seasons.

3. DePaul’s last winning season was 2006-07, when it went 20-14 and won two NIT games.

PREDICTION: DePaul 68, Lehigh 55