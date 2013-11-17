Preview: Lehigh at Houston

Normal 0 false false false EN-US JA X-NONE /* Style Definitions */table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:“Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:“”; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}

Houston looks for its fourth straight win to open the season when the Cougars host Lehigh in the opening round of the Progressive Legends Classic on Sunday. TaShawn Thomas leads Houston in scoring with 18.3 points per game, rebounding at nine boards per game and blocks with three per game. Daniel House adds 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Cougars, whose 53.2 field-goal percentage ranks 21st in the nation.

The Mountain Hawks are led by Mackey McKnight, who averages 21 points on 53.8 percent shooting and a team-high 5.7 assists. Austin Price chips in 14.3 points while Tim Kempton, 11.7, and Jesse Chuku, 10.7, also average double figures. Chuku paces Lehigh on the glass with 10 rebounds per game.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LEHIGH (1-2): McKnight scored 31 points in the Mountain Hawks’ tough 80-72 loss to Fordham on Friday in which their comeback effort fell just short. Their lack of depth in scorers was apparent, though, as only six players logged points. Lehigh ranks 274th of 345 Division I teams in rebounding at 33.3 boards per game.

ABOUT HOUSTON (3-0): Thomas, who scored an efficient 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the Cougars’ 80-62 win over Texas-San Antonio on Thursday, is making 71.9 percent of his shots this season. L.J. Rose registers 11 points and a team-high 5.7 assists per game for the Cougars, who rank 47th in the country in assists. Jherrod Stiggers pitches in 9.7 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. Thomas is the only player in the American Athletic Conference to rank in the conference’s top five in scoring and rebounding.

2. With a win, Houston would move to 4-0 for the second straight season, but only the second time since 1997-98.

3. McKnight is shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range this season.

PREDICTION: Houston 85, Lehigh 71