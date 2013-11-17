Normal 0 false false false EN-US JA X-NONE /* Style Definitions */table.MsoNormalTable {mso-style-name:“Table Normal”; mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0; mso-tstyle-colband-size:0; mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-style-parent:“”; mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt; mso-para-margin:0in; mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-font-family:Cambria; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Cambria; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}

Houston 80, Lehigh 66: TaShawn Thomas logged 18 points, 13rebounds and seven blocks as the host Cougars edged the Mountain Hawks.

Danuel House added 22 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-pointrange for Houston (3-0), which closed the game on a 17-2 run in the final three minutes. L.J. Rose chippedin 18 points and a team-high six assists.

Mackey McKnight led Lehigh (1-2) with 14 points and sevenassists. Austin Price scored 12 and Tim Kempton had 11 while ConroyBaltimore chipped in 13 rebounds.

Thomas scored four points in a 12-2 Houston run as theCougars opened a 29-17 lead with 6:07 left in the first half. Houston took a37-28 lead into halftime, but a 9-0 Lehigh run pulled the Mountain Hawks even at 48 with13:20 to play.

Lehigh led 64-63 with 4:07 to play before Jherrod Stiggers made a 3-pointer with three minutes left that started the jaunt. Rosefollowed with a 3-pointer and a three-point play with 1:15 to play before knockingdown two free throws 28 seconds later to seal the win for Houston.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston outrebounded Lehigh 43-29. … Stiggers scored just seven points on 3-of-13 shooting including 1-of-8from 3-point range. … Lehigh shot just 7-of-15 from the free-throw line.