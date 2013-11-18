FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston 80, Lehigh 66
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
November 18, 2013 / 1:03 AM / 4 years ago

Houston 80, Lehigh 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Houston 80, Lehigh 66: TaShawn Thomas logged 18 points, 13rebounds and seven blocks as the host Cougars edged the Mountain Hawks.

Danuel House added 22 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-pointrange for Houston (3-0), which closed the game on a 17-2 run in the final three minutes. L.J. Rose chippedin 18 points and a team-high six assists.

Mackey McKnight led Lehigh (1-2) with 14 points and sevenassists. Austin Price scored 12 and Tim Kempton had 11 while ConroyBaltimore chipped in 13 rebounds.

Thomas scored four points in a 12-2 Houston run as theCougars opened a 29-17 lead with 6:07 left in the first half. Houston took a37-28 lead into halftime, but a 9-0 Lehigh run pulled the Mountain Hawks even at 48 with13:20 to play.

Lehigh led 64-63 with 4:07 remaining before Jherrod Stiggers made a 3-pointer with three minutes left that started the jaunt. Rosefollowed with a 3-pointer and a three-point play with 1:15 to play before knockingdown two free throws 28 seconds later to seal the win for Houston.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston outrebounded Lehigh 43-29. … Stiggers scored just seven points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-8from 3-point range. … Lehigh shot just 7-of-15 from the free-throw line.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.