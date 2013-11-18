Houston 80, Lehigh 66: TaShawn Thomas logged 18 points, 13rebounds and seven blocks as the host Cougars edged the Mountain Hawks.

Danuel House added 22 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-pointrange for Houston (3-0), which closed the game on a 17-2 run in the final three minutes. L.J. Rose chippedin 18 points and a team-high six assists.

Mackey McKnight led Lehigh (1-2) with 14 points and sevenassists. Austin Price scored 12 and Tim Kempton had 11 while ConroyBaltimore chipped in 13 rebounds.

Thomas scored four points in a 12-2 Houston run as theCougars opened a 29-17 lead with 6:07 left in the first half. Houston took a37-28 lead into halftime, but a 9-0 Lehigh run pulled the Mountain Hawks even at 48 with13:20 to play.

Lehigh led 64-63 with 4:07 remaining before Jherrod Stiggers made a 3-pointer with three minutes left that started the jaunt. Rosefollowed with a 3-pointer and a three-point play with 1:15 to play before knockingdown two free throws 28 seconds later to seal the win for Houston.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Houston outrebounded Lehigh 43-29. … Stiggers scored just seven points on 3-of-13 shooting, including 1-of-8from 3-point range. … Lehigh shot just 7-of-15 from the free-throw line.