Preview: Lehigh at Minnesota

The Golden Gophers, who have won 24 straight home openers, will be more of an up-tempo team with Pitino at the helm and transfer point guard DeAndre Mathieu is a key to that. “Our style of play is going to wear you down because we play fast and we practice fast,” Mathieu told reporters after the second exhibition Monday. Lehigh, which beat Duke in the 2012 NCAA tournament, has won 20 games the last two seasons but lost its top three scorers.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT LEHIGH (2012-13: 21-10, 10-4 Patriot): The Mountain Hawks found ways to win without current Portland Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum when he was lost with an injury early on last season, but it gets more difficult this year. Patriot League preseason all-star guard Mackey McKnight, who averaged 11.9 points in 2012-13, must carry a lot of the load and is still optimistic. “We are all excited about our team moving forward,” McKnight said at the league’s media day. “I think being picked sixth will give us more motivation as underdogs.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2012-13: 21-13, 8-10 Big Ten): Mathieu joins the squad from Central Arizona College, where he was an NJCAA first-team All-American, and thanks to his arrival, the Golden Gophers may go with four guards at times. Last season’s leading scorers, Andre Hollins (14.6) and Austin Hollins (10.7) also join Malik Smith, who made 96 from 3-point range and averaged 14.1 points for Pitino at Florida International last season, in the backcourt. Joey King transfers in from Drake to help Minnesota up front with returnees Oto Osenieks and Elliott Eliason.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota plays a Patriot League team in its opener for the third straight season and fourth time in seven years.

2. Lehigh senior G Anthony D’Orazio (6.4 points per game) is the team’s second leading scorer returning.

3. Golden Gophers F Maurice Walker, who averaged 2.0 points last season, scored a team-high 17 points in the team’s last exhibition game Monday.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 82, Lehigh 58